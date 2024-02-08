Back to top

Advanced Drainage (WMS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS - Free Report) reported revenue of $662.37 million, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $625.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +47.31%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Advanced Drainage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Domestic - Pipe: $360.73 million versus $342.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
  • Revenue- International: $58.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Domestic - Infiltrator Water Technologies: $131.14 million versus $97.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Domestic - Allied Products: $159.16 million compared to the $143.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
Shares of Advanced Drainage have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

