We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, BCE (BCE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, BCE (BCE - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.76 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +3.70%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for BCE here>>>
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total: 10,287,050 compared to the 10,339,900 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Retail TV Subscribers - Total Retail TV Subscribers: 2,725,292 versus 2,732,050 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Subscribers EOP: 2,732,548 compared to the 2,758,582 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid: 864,216 versus 897,977 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid: 6.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.5%.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid: 1.6% versus 1.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn: 2% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid: 9,422,830 compared to the 9,441,918 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Retail TV Subscribers - Satellite (Activation): -25,855 compared to the -34,085 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Retail TV Subscribers - Retail Net Subscriber Losses: -2,318 versus 4,079 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Retail TV Subscribers - Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) (EOP): 2,070,342 compared to the 2,084,969 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Retail TV Subscribers - Satellite (EOP): 654,950 compared to the 646,720 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of BCE have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.