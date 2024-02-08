Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ares Management (ARES) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ares Management (ARES - Free Report) reported revenue of $951.78 million, up 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $862.71 million, representing a surprise of +10.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ares Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total: $261.70 billion compared to the $253.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group: $176.80 billion compared to the $174.88 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group: $21.60 billion versus $22.23 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group: $41.30 billion versus $41.94 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues: $173.51 million compared to the $120.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Financial Details Segments- Management fees: $703.49 million versus $668.69 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Financial Details Segments- Other fees: $21.95 million compared to the $22.58 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Realized Income- Other: -$5.15 million compared to the -$0.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Realized Income- Real Assets Group: $59.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.06 million.
  • Realized Income- Private Equity Group: $36.51 million versus $36.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Realized Income- Credit Group: $456.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $413.20 million.
  • Realized Income- Secondaries Group: $33.83 million versus $22.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ares Management here>>>

Shares of Ares Management have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ares Management Corporation (ARES) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise