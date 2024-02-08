We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MDU Resources (MDU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Decrease Y/Y
MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of 48 cents, which declined 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s 53 cents.
GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 84 cents per share compared with 57 cents in the prior-year period.
Adjusted earnings in 2023 were $1.50 per share, up 20% from $1.25 registered in 2022.
Total Revenues
MDU’s fourth-quarter net sales decreased 14.1% to $1.13 billion from $1.32 billion in the comparable period of 2022.
Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline totaled $495.7 million, down 16.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline, construction services and other segments dropped 12% to $639.6 million from the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter amounted to nearly $1 billion, down approximately 15.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.18 billion. This was due to an 11% decline in operation and maintenance expenses.
Operating income totaled $140.8 million, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $139 million.
Interest expenses were $31.7 million, up 41.5% year over year.
Financial Highlights
As of Dec 31, 2023, Cash and cash equivalents were $77 million compared with $80.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
In 2023, Net cash provided by operating activities was $332.6 million compared with $510 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
MDU Resources expects, in 2024, regulated energy delivery earnings in the range of $170-$180 million and construction services revenues in the band of $2.9-$3.1 billion.
The company expects its electric and natural gas customer growth to continue at a rate of 1-2% annually.
For 2024, the company expects to invest $609 million to strengthen its existing operations. For the 2024-2028 period, it plans to invest $2.76 billion.
Zacks Rank
MDU Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
