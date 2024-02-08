Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MDU Resources (MDU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Decrease Y/Y

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of 48 cents, which declined 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s 53 cents.

GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 84 cents per share compared with 57 cents in the prior-year period.

Adjusted earnings in 2023 were $1.50 per share, up 20% from $1.25 registered in 2022.

Total Revenues

MDU’s fourth-quarter net sales decreased 14.1% to $1.13 billion from $1.32 billion in the comparable period of 2022.

Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline totaled $495.7 million, down 16.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline, construction services and other segments dropped 12% to $639.6 million from the prior-year quarter.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter amounted to nearly $1 billion, down approximately 15.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.18 billion. This was due to an 11% decline in operation and maintenance expenses.

Operating income totaled $140.8 million, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $139 million.

Interest expenses were $31.7 million, up 41.5% year over year.

Financial Highlights

As of Dec 31, 2023, Cash and cash equivalents were $77 million compared with $80.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

In 2023, Net cash provided by operating activities was $332.6 million compared with $510 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

MDU Resources expects, in 2024, regulated energy delivery earnings in the range of $170-$180 million and construction services revenues in the band of $2.9-$3.1 billion.

The company expects its electric and natural gas customer growth to continue at a rate of 1-2% annually.

For 2024, the company expects to invest $609 million to strengthen its existing operations. For the 2024-2028 period, it plans to invest $2.76 billion.

Zacks Rank

MDU Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

