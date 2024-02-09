Dividend Watch: 3 Companies Boosting Payouts

Everybody loves dividends, as they provide a passive income stream, limit drawdowns in other positions, and provide more than one way to profit from an investment.
And when considering dividend-paying stocks, those with a history of boosting their payout are prime considerations, reflecting their commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders.
In addition, consistent dividend hikes reflect the company’s successful nature, opting to share profits with shareholders.
For those seeking companies that have recently boosted payouts, Cigna Group (
CI , CME Group ( CME , and The Hershey Company ( HSY precisely fit the criteria. Let's take a closer look at each. Cigna Group
Cigna is a global health services company that delivers choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected personalized solutions. The stock is presently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with expectations inching higher across several timeframes.
The company boosted its quarterly payout by 14% following its latest set of quarterly results. Concerning headline figures, CI posted a 4% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and posted revenue nearly 5% ahead of the consensus.
Cigna has consistently grown its revenues over the years, as shown below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares could also entice value-focused investors, with the current 11.7X forward earnings multiple (F1) sitting well beneath five-year highs of 14.7X and the respective Zacks – HMOs industry average of 16.6X. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘A’ for Value.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research CME Group
CME Group is the largest futures exchange in the world in terms of trading volume and notional value traded. The stock has enjoyed marginally positive earnings estimate revisions across the board.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CME recently boosted its quarterly payout by 4.5% to $1.15 per share, continuing its shareholder-friendly nature. It’s also worth noting that the company’s 49% payout ratio resides on the sustainable side.
Keep an eye out for the company’s next quarterly release scheduled on February 14
th, as the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate of $2.27 has been taken 4% higher since last November and reflects year-over-year growth of a solid 18%.
Revenue expectations have also increased across the same period, with the $1.4 billion expected nearly 5% higher.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research The Hershey Company
Hershey is a well-known manufacturer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The company recently unveiled a solid 15% boost to its quarterly dividend to $1.37 per share.
The company has long been a favorite of income-focused investors, paying an uninterrupted dividend since 1930.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Hershey’s steady growth looks set to continue, with consensus expectations for its current year (FY23) implying 12% earnings growth on 8% higher sales. Peeking ahead to FY24, consensus expectations allude to an additional 2% of earnings expansion paired with a 3% sales boost.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Bottom Line
Companies that consistently boost their dividend payouts reflect a successful and shareholder-friendly nature, opting to share a portion of profits with investors.
And for those seeking dividend growers, all three companies above – Cigna Group (
CI , CME Group ( CME , and The Hershey Company ( HSY – have recently boosted their payouts.
