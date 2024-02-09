Back to top

DexCom (DXCM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.9%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DexCom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- United States: $769.10 million versus $737.96 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.8% change.
  • Revenue- International: $265.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $269.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $87.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.
  • Revenue- Sensor and other: $947 million versus $900.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change.
Shares of DexCom have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

