Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT - Free Report) standing at $61.67, reflecting a +1.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.49% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.45% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 21, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.53, marking an 89.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.89 billion, reflecting a 14.14% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Vertiv Holdings Co. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.35. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.95.
Also, we should mention that VRT has a PEG ratio of 0.51. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.9 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.