Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) ending at $12.12, denoting a -1.06% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 19.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.45%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 16, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.48, showcasing a 20% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $320.6 million, unchanged from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.53 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.19 of its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.