We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest market close, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) reached $55.56, with a +1.76% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.
The the stock of diagnostic imaging company has fallen by 7.91% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.45%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lantheus Holdings in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Lantheus Holdings to post earnings of $1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.57%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $346.31 million, reflecting a 31.59% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.77% lower. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.85.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 169, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.