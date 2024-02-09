Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest market close, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) reached $55.56, with a +1.76% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.

The the stock of diagnostic imaging company has fallen by 7.91% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.45%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lantheus Holdings in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Lantheus Holdings to post earnings of $1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.57%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $346.31 million, reflecting a 31.59% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.77% lower. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.85.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 169, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers