We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) closed at $48.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 8.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.45% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tecnoglass in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.77, signifying a 29.36% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $201.01 million, down 4.79% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Tecnoglass holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Tecnoglass is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.18. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.98.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, positioning it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TGLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.