Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lifetime Brands (LCUT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $8.58, indicating a +1.42% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the kitchen products company had gained 15.57% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.45% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Lifetime Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.32, showcasing a 45.45% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $196.69 million, down 5% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lifetime Brands currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lifetime Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.57 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.79 for its industry.
It's also important to note that LCUT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.11.
The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.