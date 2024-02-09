Franklin Covey (FC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Franklin Covey (
FC Quick Quote FC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $39.33, indicating a -0.38% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.
The corporate training and consultanting company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 7.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.45%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Franklin Covey in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.05, marking a 58.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $62.03 million, indicating a 0.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $299.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +36.29% and +6.78%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Franklin Covey presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Franklin Covey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.66 of its industry.
Meanwhile, FC's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Consulting Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.32.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Franklin Covey (FC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Franklin Covey (FC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $39.33, indicating a -0.38% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.
The corporate training and consultanting company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 7.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.45%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Franklin Covey in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.05, marking a 58.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $62.03 million, indicating a 0.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $299.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +36.29% and +6.78%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Franklin Covey presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Franklin Covey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.66 of its industry.
Meanwhile, FC's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Consulting Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.32.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.