We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) reached $8.39, with a -0.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.45% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.03, signifying a 29.45% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Invesco Mortgage Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.22. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.19 for its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.