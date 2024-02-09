Back to top

Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Mohawk Industries (MHK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.61 billion, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.96, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 billion, representing a surprise of +1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mohawk Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Global Ceramic: $993.74 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
  • Net sales- Flooring ROW: $706.49 million versus $699.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
  • Net sales- Flooring NA: $912.05 million compared to the $873.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Global Ceramic: $48.05 million compared to the $68.53 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring NA: $63.24 million compared to the $41.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring ROW: $74.68 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $70.18 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate and intersegment eliminations: -$10.55 million versus -$12.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Mohawk Industries have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

