Expedia (EXPE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.89 billion, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion, representing a surprise of +0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Gross bookings - Total: $21.67 billion versus $21.89 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Gross bookings - Merchant: $12.23 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $12.27 billion.
- Gross bookings - Agency: $9.44 billion compared to the $9.62 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Revenue- Non-U.S. (International): $1.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.1%.
- Revenue- U.S. (Domestic): $1.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
- Revenue- B2C: $1.96 billion compared to the $2.02 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
- Revenue- B2B: $864 million compared to the $790.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Trivago: $65 million compared to the $77.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago): $2.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
- Revenue by Service Type- Lodging: $2.30 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.
- Revenue by Service Type- Air: $86 million compared to the $103.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.
- Revenue by Service Type- Advertising and media: $205 million compared to the $213.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.
Shares of Expedia have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.