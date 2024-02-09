Back to top

BILL Holdings (BILL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) reported revenue of $318.5 million, up 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $296.62 million, representing a surprise of +7.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +53.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BILL Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume: $75 billion versus $67.95 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Transactions Processed: 26,000 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 24,283.74 thousand.
  • Total subscription and transaction fees: $274.99 million compared to the $257.17 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers: $43.50 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $39.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.5%.
Shares of BILL Holdings have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

