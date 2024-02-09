We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.74, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 9.17% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.39% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 6.45%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Taboola.com Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 28, 2024. On that day, Taboola.com Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 87.5%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $436.65 million, indicating a 17.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Taboola.com Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Taboola.com Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.42. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.95.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.