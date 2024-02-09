We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
In the latest trading session, Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) closed at $11.87, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the restaurant owner had lost 0.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 8.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.45%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arcos Dorados in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.25, reflecting a 3.85% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.16 billion, up 14.4% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arcos Dorados. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Arcos Dorados possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Arcos Dorados currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.66. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.15 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that ARCO has a PEG ratio of 1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
