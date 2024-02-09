Back to top

Terex (TEX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Terex (TEX - Free Report) reported $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Terex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aerial Work Platforms (AWP): $659.90 million versus $658.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
  • Net sales- Eliminations / Corporate: $8 million compared to the -$0.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net sales- Materials Processing & Mining (MP): $554.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $547.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- AWP: $61 million compared to the $79.57 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- Corporate and Other / Eliminations: -$29.10 million compared to the -$20.55 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- MP: $83.80 million compared to the $83.28 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Terex have returned +14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

