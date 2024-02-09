Boyd (BYD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Boyd Gaming (
BYD Quick Quote BYD - Free Report) reported revenue of $954.41 million, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.66, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $922.92 million, representing a surprise of +3.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Boyd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Online: $124.06 million compared to the $111.43 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas: $63.31 million versus $61.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South Region: $497.90 million versus $491.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.6% change. Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals: $235.08 million versus $234.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change. Revenues by Segment- Managed & Other: $34.07 million compared to the $29.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Food & beverage: $75.48 million versus $67.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Revenues- Other: $34.93 million versus $33.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -75.9% change. Revenues- Room: $50.57 million compared to the $48.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year. Revenues- Gaming: $647.08 million versus $657.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change. Revenues- Management fee: $22.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.51 million. Adjusted EBITDAR- Online: $17.31 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $17.93 million. Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other: $24.38 million compared to the $19.65 million average estimate based on six analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Boyd here>>>
Shares of Boyd have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Boyd (BYD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) reported revenue of $954.41 million, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.66, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $922.92 million, representing a surprise of +3.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Boyd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Boyd here>>>
- Revenues- Online: $124.06 million compared to the $111.43 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas: $63.31 million versus $61.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
- Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South Region: $497.90 million versus $491.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.6% change.
- Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals: $235.08 million versus $234.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
- Revenues by Segment- Managed & Other: $34.07 million compared to the $29.44 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenues- Food & beverage: $75.48 million versus $67.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
- Revenues- Other: $34.93 million versus $33.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -75.9% change.
- Revenues- Room: $50.57 million compared to the $48.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
- Revenues- Gaming: $647.08 million versus $657.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.
- Revenues- Management fee: $22.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.51 million.
- Adjusted EBITDAR- Online: $17.31 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $17.93 million.
- Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other: $24.38 million compared to the $19.65 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Boyd have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.