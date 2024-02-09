Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Take-Two (TTWO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.34 billion, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was -1.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Take-Two performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total net bookings: $1.34 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online: $1.27 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other: $69.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $69.70 million.
  • Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile: $697.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $689.49 million.
  • Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Digital online: $1.30 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.
  • Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Physical retail and other: $69 million compared to the $64.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Game: $1.21 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.
  • Net Revenue- Advertising: $158.10 million compared to the $177.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.
Shares of Take-Two have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

