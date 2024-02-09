Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Doximity (DOCS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Doximity (DOCS - Free Report) reported revenue of $135.28 million, up 17.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.46 million, representing a surprise of +6.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Doximity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of customers with at least $100,000 of revenue: 289 compared to the 294 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Other: $5.80 million versus $7.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.3% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $129.49 million versus $119.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.
Shares of Doximity have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

