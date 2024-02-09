Back to top

i3 Verticals (IIIV) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

i3 Verticals (IIIV - Free Report) reported $91.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was -5.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how i3 Verticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Payment volume: $6233157 thousand compared to the $6370187 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Software and Services: $56.59 million versus $58.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
  • Revenue- Merchant Services: $35.42 million versus $34.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
Shares of i3 Verticals have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

