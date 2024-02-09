Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cantaloupe (CTLP) Q2 Earnings

Cantaloupe (CTLP - Free Report) reported $65.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.92 million, representing a surprise of -2.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cantaloupe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Equipment sales: 1.8% versus 10.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Margin - Subscription and transaction fees: 43.1% versus 42.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees: $56.03 million compared to the $57.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Equipment sales: $9.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.8%.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Transaction fees: $37.89 million versus $38.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Subscription fees: $18.14 million versus $19.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cantaloupe here>>>

Shares of Cantaloupe have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

