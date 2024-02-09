Back to top

Capri Holdings (CPRI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was -31.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Capri Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Jimmy Choo: $166 million versus $170.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Revenues- Michael Kors: $1.03 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
  • Revenues- Versace: $227 million compared to the $261.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.
  • Income from operations- Versace: -$14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.79 million.
  • Income from operations- Jimmy Choo: $4 million versus $13.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income (Loss) from Operations- Corporate expenses: -$68 million compared to the -$34.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income from operations- Michael Kors: $219 million versus $228.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Capri Holdings have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

