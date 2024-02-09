Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, TFI International Inc. (TFII) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.97 billion, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.71, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion, representing a surprise of +0.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TFI International Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload: 88.7% compared to the 87.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Ratio: 87.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 87.4%.
  • Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload: 87.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 86.2%.
  • Canadian LTL - Shipments: 583 thousand compared to the 576.81 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Canadian LTL - Average weight per shipment: 2,192 lbs versus 2,181.44 lbs estimated by two analysts on average.
  • U.S. LTL - Tonnage: 835 KTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 857.42 KTons.
  • Revenue before fuel surcharge: $1.67 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Revenue- Package and Courier: $122.03 million compared to the $125.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Truckload: $399.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $408.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Revenue- Logistics: $471.64 million versus $412.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.5% change.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$14.76 million versus -$12.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.
  • Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload: $695.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $695.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for TFI International Inc. here>>>

Shares of TFI International Inc. have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TFI International Inc. (TFII) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise