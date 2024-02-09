For the quarter ended December 2023, TransDigm Group (
TransDigm (TDG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, TransDigm Group (TDG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.79 billion, up 28.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.16, compared to $4.58 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion, representing a surprise of +7.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.37.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TransDigm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation: $42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $37.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
- Net sales to external customers- Airframe: $862 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $824.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.3%.
- Net sales to external customers- Power & Control: $885 million compared to the $813.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year.
- Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $272 million compared to the $263.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense: $266 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $234.69 million.
- Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense: $412 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $346.66 million.
- Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $296 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $285.82 million.
- Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $177 million compared to the $171.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $324 million versus $318.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- EBITDA- Power & Control: $509 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $462.21 million.
- EBITDA- Non-aviation: $17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.37 million.
- EBITDA- Airframe: $431 million compared to the $392.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of TransDigm have returned +13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.