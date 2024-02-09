Back to top

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth A (FRSGX - Free Report) . FRSGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.88%, management fee of 0.46%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.76%.

Voya Growth & Income Portfolio I (IIVGX - Free Report) : 0.67% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. IIVGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. IIVGX, with annual returns of 16.21% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Advisory Research Allocation Cap Value (ADVGX - Free Report) : 0.94% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. ADVGX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.22% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


