Stay Ahead of the Game With Wesco International (WCC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wesco International (WCC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.81 per share, indicating a decline of 7.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.57 billion, representing an increase of 0.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Wesco International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Electrical & Electronic Solutions' at $2.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Utility & Broadband Solutions' to come in at $1.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Communications & Security Solutions' will likely reach $1.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Shares of Wesco International have experienced a change of +10.6% in the past month compared to the +5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WCC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.


