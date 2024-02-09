We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Owens Corning (OC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.82 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.24 billion, declining 2.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Owens Corning metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Insulation' should arrive at $887.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Roofing' will reach $859.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Composites' stands at $537.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'EBIT- Composites' at $40.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $64 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBIT- Roofing' will likely reach $224.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $168 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'EBIT- Insulation' will reach $138.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $153 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Owens Corning here>>>
Shares of Owens Corning have experienced a change of +6.1% in the past month compared to the +5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>