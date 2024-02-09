We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Ventas (VTR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Ventas (VTR - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.15 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ventas metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' will likely reach $760.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income- Office' should come in at $224.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Income from loans and investments' of $2.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -80.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $343.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $324.18 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ventas here>>>
Over the past month, Ventas shares have recorded returns of -5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), VTR will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>