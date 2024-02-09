We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) Commits to the Development of Iseni Gas Field
Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) has made a final investment decision to develop a facility that will provide 100 million standard cubic feet of gas to the Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant in Nigeria. The decision has been taken together with Shell’s joint venture partners — Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, TotalEnergies EP and Eni S.p.A.
The Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant is owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote. Per the terms of the deal, the facility will supply gas from the Iseni field to the Dangote Fertiliser and Petroleum Plant for ten years. According to Shell, the investment decision is a crucial step toward the development of Iseni gas field, which is a part of the Okpokunou Cluster in Oil Mining Lease 35 in the oil-rich Bayelsa state.
The $2.5-billion plant is Africa’s largest urea complex with an annual production of 3 million tons. It meets 65% of Nigeria’s domestic fertilizer demand and also supplies many major markets in the sub-region.
The investment decision comes after Shell finalized a $2.4 billion deal to sell off Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria to Renaissance Oil, a consortium of five companies. Despite the divestment, Shell has affirmed that management of SPDC joint venture facilities, which is responsible for supplying feed gas to Nigeria LNG, will continue to receive its support.
