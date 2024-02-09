Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Veeco Instruments (VECO) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Veeco Instruments (VECO - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. VECO recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

VECO could be on the verge of another rally after moving 16.4% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Once investors consider VECO's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch VECO for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today