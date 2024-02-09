Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AMC Networks (AMCX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

AMC Networks (AMCX - Free Report) reported $678.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.6%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $2.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $673 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMC Networks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Domestic Operations: $581.72 million versus $577.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.5% change.
  • Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$2.37 million versus -$3.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.9% change.
  • Revenues- International and Other: $99.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $98.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations: $123.54 million compared to the $111.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Inter-segment eliminations: -$30.40 million versus -$29.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other: $7.16 million versus $13.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for AMC Networks here>>>

Shares of AMC Networks have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise