Compared to Estimates, PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, PepsiCo (
PEP Quick Quote PEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $27.85 billion, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.24 billion, representing a surprise of -1.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how PepsiCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Net revenue- Frito-Lay North America: $7.47 billion versus $7.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Net revenue- Quaker Foods North America: $893 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year. Net revenue- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $1.94 billion versus $1.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Net revenue- PepsiCo Beverages North America: $7.91 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%. Net revenue- Europe: $4.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Net revenue- Latin America: $3.97 billion versus $3.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $84 million versus $81.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Frito-Lay North America: $1.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Latin America: $713 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $553.89 million. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Corporate unallocated: -$911 million versus -$867.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $157 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $125.67 million. View all Key Company Metrics for PepsiCo here>>>
Shares of PepsiCo have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $27.85 billion, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.24 billion, representing a surprise of -1.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how PepsiCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for PepsiCo here>>>
- Net revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
- Net revenue- Frito-Lay North America: $7.47 billion versus $7.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
- Net revenue- Quaker Foods North America: $893 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year.
- Net revenue- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $1.94 billion versus $1.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.
- Net revenue- PepsiCo Beverages North America: $7.91 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
- Net revenue- Europe: $4.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
- Net revenue- Latin America: $3.97 billion versus $3.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
- Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $84 million versus $81.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Frito-Lay North America: $1.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion.
- Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Latin America: $713 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $553.89 million.
- Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Corporate unallocated: -$911 million versus -$867.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $157 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $125.67 million.
Shares of PepsiCo have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.