Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Plains All American (PAA) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.7 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.48 billion, representing a surprise of -27.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Plains All American performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Crude oil pipeline tariff volumes- Total: 8903 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 9506.11 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- NGL: $623 million versus $499.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- NGL: $169 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.36 million.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil: $563 million compared to the $559.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Plains All American have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

