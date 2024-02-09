Foghorn (FHTX) Jumps 55% as Lilly Takes Up FHD-909 Development

FoghornTherapeutics Inc. ( FHTX Quick Quote FHTX - Free Report) , a clinical-stage company, announced that its pre-clinical candidate, FHD-909, has been selected by Eli Lilly ( LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) for clinical development under the December 2021 strategic collaboration agreement to create novel oncology medicines.
Per the terms of the December 2021 agreement, Foghorn and Lilly are co-developing and co-commercializing LLY’s Selective BRM oncology program and an additional undisclosed oncology target. Both companies are sharing the costs of development equally. The strategic collaboration agreement also grants Eli Lilly exclusive rights to three discovery programs using FHTX’s proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform.
FHD-909 is a first-in-class oral BRM selective inhibitor. Lilly plans to file an investigational new drug application to the FDA to begin clinical studies on FHD-909 in the second quarter of 2024, with a primary focus on the treatment of patients with BRG1 mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Foghorn’s stock rallied 55.4% on Thursday, in response to the encouraging news and continued to gain another 2.1% in the after-market hours. In the past year, shares of FHTX have plunged 34.5% compared with the
industry’s 1.7% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Per management, this novel mechanism of action involving selective BRM inhibition is currently being heavily researched in cancer treatment for its potential therapeutic benefit. A plethora of tumor types, including NSCLC, are known to have mutations in BRG1. Such mutations are expected to make the tumors dependent on BRM activity for survival.
Foghorn’s novel treatment approach allows for the selective blocking of BRM activity, which should cause tumor cell death while sparing healthy cells.
In pre-clinical studies, FHD-909 has shown significant anti-tumor activity across multiple BRG1-mutant lung tumors.
FHTX’s clinical-stage pipeline currently comprises only its lead candidate, FHD-286, a selective, allosteric ATPase inhibitor, which is being developed in a phase I study to treat relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
Image: Bigstock
