Verizon (VZ) Teams Up With Vonage to Boost 5G Portfolio
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ - Free Report) recently partnered with Vonage to launch Verizon network Application Programming Interfaces (API) on the Vonage platform to allow seamless integration of different software systems. The partnership is expected to foster brand loyalty and deeper engagements among the core customers, enhancing their overall experience and trust.
Headquartered in New Jersey, Vonage became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson in 2022. This global leader in cloud communication services offers a comprehensive suite of communications APIs, including voice, video, messaging and verification, as well as a portfolio of AI-capable, low-code/no-code programmable components that leverage and simplify the development of applications.
The alliance intends to focus on the creation of new APIs that upgrade customer security and services along with boosting new customer experiences. The partnership is essential to realize the full potential of the 5G network to accelerate digital transformation within enterprises, thereby enabling incremental monetization of network assets.
Verizon operates the most reliable 5G network with advanced capabilities deployed from the core to the edge. Enterprises across the globe significantly boost value and productivity by accessing Verizon’s strategic advanced network services and customer touch points. Verizon-built APIs are expected to link with developers, enterprises, applications and the wealth of network services and data to promote application capabilities and customer experiences as well as drive innovation, growth and profitability.
The integration of Verizon's advanced network services with Vonage's platform will help enterprises speed up their digital transformation journeys by providing developers with access to a suite of advanced APIs. In addition, businesses can create unique and customer-centric solutions.
As developers design more sophisticated applications and services, the demand for advanced network capabilities will surge, driving the growth of the network API market. This opens up various avenues for monetization and revenue generation.
The partnership between Verizon and Vonage is set to modify the technology sector by providing developers with access to advanced network services and capabilities. With the growing demand for enhanced connectivity, the importance of network APIs increases, and this strategic alliance is poised to lead the charge in shaping the future of network communication.
The stock has lost 0.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 0.9%.
Verizon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
