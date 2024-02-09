Cisco Systems ( CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 14. The company anticipates second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues between $12.6 billion and $12.8 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 82 and 84 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.72 billion, indicating a decline of 6.38% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has decreased by a penny in the past 30 days to 84 cents per share.
Cisco (CSCO) to Report Q2 Earnings: Key Factors to Consider
Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 14.
The company anticipates second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues between $12.6 billion and $12.8 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 82 and 84 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.72 billion, indicating a decline of 6.38% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings has decreased by a penny in the past 30 days to 84 cents per share.
CSCO’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.19%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for Cisco prior to this announcement.
Factors Likely to Influence Q2 Results
Cisco's second-quarter fiscal 2024 results are anticipated to benefit from strength across its diverse product portfolio and broad end-user base.
Cisco's commitment to innovation in key areas, such as generative AI, cloud, security, and full stack observability, is expected to have been the key top-line growth driver in the to-be-reported quarter.
Cisco's scalable fabric for AI, combined with the proven power-saving capabilities of Cisco Silicon One, is expected to have been another tailwind for the company.
Cisco's increasing focus on fortifying its unified security platform driven by product launches is likely to have been a key growth catalyst in the to-be-reported quarter.
The launch of the Cisco XDR solution is expected to have aided its recovery capabilities by empowering security teams to snapshot and restore critical data at the earliest sign of a ransomware attack.
These enhancements are expected to have helped in the faster adoption of Cisco’s security products in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, macroeconomic headwinds and a decline in new orders due to elevated inventory levels are expected to have hurt Cisco’s top-line growth.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Cisco has an Earnings ESP of -0.98% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
