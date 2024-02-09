Ionis' (IONS) Eplontersen Gets Fast Track Tag for New Indication

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( IONS Quick Quote IONS - Free Report) announced that the FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to eplontersen for the treatment of adult patients with transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).
ATTR-CM is a progressive and fatal disease that is caused by the accumulation of misfolded TTR protein in the cardiac muscle.
Ionis is developing eplontersen in partnership with British drugmaker
AstraZeneca ( AZN Quick Quote AZN - Free Report) .
The phase III CARDIO-TTRansform study is currently evaluating eplontersen for treating ATTR-CM. This is the largest study to be conducted in the given patient population. Data from this study is expected in 2025.
The Fast Track designation from the FDA facilitates rapid development and expedites the review of drug candidates that are being developed to treat serious conditions and for which clinical data demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs. The goal is to make these treatments rapidly available to patients in need.
Eplontersen was approved by the FDA in December 2023, under the brand name Wainua, for treating patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy, commonly called hATTR-PN or ATTRv-PN. If approved, ATTR-CM would be the second indication for eplontersen.
AstraZeneca and Ionis will market Wainua for ATTRv-PN in the United States, while AstraZeneca has exclusive rights to commercialize Wainua in ex-U.S. markets.
The commercial launch of Wainua is already underway in the United States.
Notably, regulatory applications seeking approval of eplontersen for ATTRv-PN are under review in the EU and some other countries.
A potential approval for eplontersen for the ATTR-CM indication is likely to provide a larger commercial opportunity for the product. This is because, globally, an estimated 300,000-500,000 patients are suffering from the disease.
Ionis has a broad pipeline of partnered programs with
Biogen ( BIIB Quick Quote BIIB - Free Report) , AstraZeneca, Novartis and GSK, among other large drugmakers.
Ionis has licensed Spinraza to Biogen, which is responsible for commercializing the drug approved for treating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) worldwide. Ionis receives royalties from Biogen on Spinraza’s sales.
BIIB has also expanded its collaboration with Ionis to identify new gene therapies for the treatment of SMA as well as a broad range of neurological diseases. Qalsody, which received accelerated approval for treating SOD-1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is the second marketed drug developed under this partnership.
