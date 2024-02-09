We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Telus (TU) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, Telus (TU - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.82 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Telus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Telus here>>>
- Subscribers - Mobile Phone: 10,084 thousand versus 10,090.66 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Additions - Mobile Phone: 126 thousand compared to the 132.66 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Additions - Security: 23 thousand versus 21.07 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Subscribers - Security: 1,056 thousand versus 1,054.07 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Subscribers - Connected Device: 3,114 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,054.61 thousand.
- Net Additions - Connected Device: 203 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 143.61 thousand.
- Subscribers - Internet: 2,626 thousand compared to the 2,627.19 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Additions - Internet: 36 thousand compared to the 37.19 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Subscribers - TV: 1,394 thousand compared to the 1,386.21 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Additions - TV: 23 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.21 thousand.
- Subscribers - Residential Voice: 1,065 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,064.7 thousand.
- Net Additions - Residential Voice: -7 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -7.3 thousand.
Shares of Telus have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.