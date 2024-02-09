Back to top

Telus (TU) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Telus (TU - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.82 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Telus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscribers - Mobile Phone: 10,084 thousand versus 10,090.66 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Additions - Mobile Phone: 126 thousand compared to the 132.66 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Additions - Security: 23 thousand versus 21.07 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Subscribers - Security: 1,056 thousand versus 1,054.07 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Subscribers - Connected Device: 3,114 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,054.61 thousand.
  • Net Additions - Connected Device: 203 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 143.61 thousand.
  • Subscribers - Internet: 2,626 thousand compared to the 2,627.19 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Additions - Internet: 36 thousand compared to the 37.19 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Subscribers - TV: 1,394 thousand compared to the 1,386.21 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Additions - TV: 23 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.21 thousand.
  • Subscribers - Residential Voice: 1,065 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,064.7 thousand.
  • Net Additions - Residential Voice: -7 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -7.3 thousand.
View all Key Company Metrics for Telus here>>>

Shares of Telus have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

