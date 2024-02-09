We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) reached $22.38, with a +1.5% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.16% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, down 7.14% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $42.56 billion, indicating a 0.65% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% higher. At present, JD.com, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.23. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.25.
We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.56.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.