Lululemon (LULU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $470.24, indicating a -0.58% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.57% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.25%.
Shares of the athletic apparel maker witnessed a loss of 2.57% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lululemon in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.99, up 13.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.19 billion, indicating a 15.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. At present, Lululemon boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Lululemon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.23, which means Lululemon is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.