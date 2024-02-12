Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS - Free Report) is a semiconductor equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX - Free Report) is an oilfield services provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

