Company News for Feb 12, 2024

  • PepsiCo, Inc. ((PEP - Free Report) ) shares fell 3.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $27.85 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $28.24 billion.
  • Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. ((FE - Free Report) ) climbed 4.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.
  • W. P. Carey Inc. ((WPC - Free Report) ) shares fell 6.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.
  • TELUS Corporation ((TU - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17.
     

