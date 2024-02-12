We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of NMI Holdings (NMIH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, NMI Holdings (NMIH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $150.03 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some NMI Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net investment income' of $17.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +34.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Premiums Earned' should arrive at $131.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Insurance in force (IIF)' to come in at $207.85 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $183.97 billion.
Analysts predict that the 'Risk in force(RIF)' will reach $54.15 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $47.65 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined ratio' will reach 30.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25.2%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Expense Ratio' should come in at 23.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for NMI Holdings here>>>
Shares of NMI Holdings have experienced a change of +2.1% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NMIH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>