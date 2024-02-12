We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.8%. Revenues are expected to be $623.85 million, down 11.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 7.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Louisiana-Pacific metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Oriented Strand Board' to come in at $242.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- South America' of $52.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Siding' reaching $326.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.5%.
