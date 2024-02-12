Back to top

Insights Into Agree Realty (ADC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty (ADC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. Revenues are expected to be $141.74 million, up 21.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Agree Realty metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income' should arrive at $141.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental income- Operating cost reimbursement' to reach $14.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $47.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Agree Realty shares have witnessed a change of -8.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.


