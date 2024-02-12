Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings (
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Lincoln Electric (LECO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.03 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lincoln Electric metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- The Harris Products Group' reaching $115.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- International Welding' to come in at $260.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Americas Welding' should come in at $655.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Sales- The Harris Products Group' should arrive at $119.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Sales- International Welding' will reach $266.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Total Sales- Americas Welding' to reach $686.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Americas Welding' will reach $128.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $114.38 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBIT- The Harris Products Group' at $14.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.06 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBIT- International Welding' will reach $30.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.84 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lincoln Electric here>>>
Lincoln Electric shares have witnessed a change of +9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LECO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>