Integer (ITGR) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
The upcoming report from Integer (ITGR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, indicating an increase of 20.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $412.05 million, representing an increase of 10.6% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Integer metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Non-Medical' to come in at $13.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.3% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- IMC - Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical' will reach $25.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- IMC - Cardio & Vascular' should arrive at $206.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- IMC - Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation' of $162.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.
Shares of Integer have demonstrated returns of +2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ITGR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.